Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 54,685 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,685 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 50.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $2,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,100.32. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $82,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,635.15. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,786 over the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.