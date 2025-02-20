Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 827 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Paylocity by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 4,513 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.91, for a total transaction of $947,323.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,539.73. The trade was a 81.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.59, for a total value of $280,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,338,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,605,673.70. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,305 shares of company stock worth $20,130,202 over the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $212.68 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.69 and a 200-day moving average of $185.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

