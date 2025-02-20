Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

CRSP opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

