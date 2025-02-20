Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Airlines by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.2 %

UAL opened at $106.51 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

