Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $483.69, but opened at $520.00. Watsco shares last traded at $523.00, with a volume of 114,862 shares traded.

The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,651,000 after acquiring an additional 346,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,586,000 after acquiring an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,957,000 after buying an additional 118,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Watsco by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,350,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,168,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.75.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

