Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for RH

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.60.

RH Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RH opened at $380.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 52-week low of $212.43 and a 52-week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of RH by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 690.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 308.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.