Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Receives $4.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRN. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cormark upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE WRN opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.36 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.81. Western Copper & Gold has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,607,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the third quarter worth about $828,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

