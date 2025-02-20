WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 240.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 206.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in WEX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 47.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.03 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.37.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

