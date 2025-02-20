What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Avient Q1 Earnings?

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Avient Stock Down 0.6 %

AVNT stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Avient has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,548,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,321,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,012,000 after purchasing an additional 882,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,675,000 after acquiring an additional 797,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 120.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 784,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Avient by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,762,000 after buying an additional 380,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

