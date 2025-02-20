What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for JLL FY2024 Earnings?

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $13.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.46. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $13.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.13 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JLL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $279.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.28 and its 200 day moving average is $262.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

