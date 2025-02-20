Wingstop Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,384 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 168% compared to the average daily volume of 1,638 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $265.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.81. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $258.50 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.94.

Wingstop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.72.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Wingstop by 53.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

