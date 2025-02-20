Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wix.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $217.00 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $247.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 135.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,202 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,839,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 558.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 400,265 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,904,000 after purchasing an additional 380,800 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,260,000 after purchasing an additional 304,712 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

