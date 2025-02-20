Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $122.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $110.94 and last traded at $109.23, with a volume of 1245158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,301,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,947,000 after buying an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $6,556,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

