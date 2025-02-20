Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,708 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 556.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN opened at $92.26 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

