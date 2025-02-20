Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 236.80% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

