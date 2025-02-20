Xerox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of XRX stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $998.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. Xerox has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xerox by 42.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Xerox by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

