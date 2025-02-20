Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $147.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE YUM opened at $148.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $149.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

