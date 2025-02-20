Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AFG

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AFG opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.64. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $118.97 and a 1-year high of $150.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 952.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

