Zacks Research Comments on Pentair’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.93. Pentair has a 1 year low of $72.63 and a 1 year high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Pentair by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

