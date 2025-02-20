Zacks Research Estimates WaFd’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for WaFd in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WAFD. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. WaFd has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 983.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in WaFd by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 60.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

