Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for BMRN Q4 Earnings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,372,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,334,000 after buying an additional 93,531 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,867,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,192,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,270,000 after buying an additional 847,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,944,000 after buying an additional 2,496,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,645,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

