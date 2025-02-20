Zacks Research Weighs in on Clorox’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Clorox in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.38 and its 200-day moving average is $159.74. Clorox has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

