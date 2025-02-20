Zacks Research Weighs in on Methanex’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2027 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Methanex Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE:MX opened at C$64.91 on Wednesday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$49.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.00.

Insider Activity

In other Methanex news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 7,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total value of C$504,818.52. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

