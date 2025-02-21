1,795 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23,351.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $199.94 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $122.91 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.85 and its 200-day moving average is $190.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

