22,035 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,035 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 77.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.