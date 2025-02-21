26,952 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,952 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,730,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,803,000 after buying an additional 828,456 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

