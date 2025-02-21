3,262 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $135.73 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.64.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

