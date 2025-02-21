36,261 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,668,000 after buying an additional 411,434 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Intapp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,850,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34,409 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 256,327 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Intapp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.
Insider Transactions at Intapp
In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $190,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,728.36. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 61,842 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $3,690,730.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,030,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,216,181.76. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,738,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.
Intapp Stock Down 4.8 %
INTA opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -239.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intapp Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.