3,899 Shares in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,447,000 after buying an additional 534,561 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,426,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,289,000 after buying an additional 246,794 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 159,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 95,252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,831,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,476,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

JAVA opened at $66.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

