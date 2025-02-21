41,470 Shares in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 41,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 233.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 38,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%.

(Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.