4,969 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGSH opened at $58.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
