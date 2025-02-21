AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$32.93 and last traded at C$32.93. 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$33.00.

AB Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.00.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.