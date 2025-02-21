Afentra (LON:AET) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.56). 1,073,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 775,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.90 ($0.57).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AET. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.14) price target on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 28.92. The stock has a market cap of £126.22 million, a PE ratio of 638.44 and a beta of 0.10.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

