AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.63. 32,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 123,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.05% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.