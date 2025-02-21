Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,982 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $19,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $149,683.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,109.20. This trade represents a 10.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,300.58. This trade represents a 24.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,156 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

