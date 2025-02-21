Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,271,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $49,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 60,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

