Allworth Financial LP Buys 645 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $270.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,180,523.36. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

