Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Barclays began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $138.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day moving average of $160.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

