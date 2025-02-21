Allworth Financial LP Has $486,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $127.35 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

