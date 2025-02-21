Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $82,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 550,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 156,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 7,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $222.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

