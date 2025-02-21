Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 86,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,029,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $4,997,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 49,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

