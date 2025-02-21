Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,768,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $341,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,959 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,209,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $426,995,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,151. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

