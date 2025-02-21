Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,768,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $341,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,959 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,209,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $426,995,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

