Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,177.9% during the second quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,768,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $341,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,959 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,209,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $426,995,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

