Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ameren by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.63%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

