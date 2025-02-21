American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 263.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

AHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

