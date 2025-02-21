Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $168,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21,752.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,685 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after acquiring an additional 774,438 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3,195.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 568,594 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after acquiring an additional 445,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4,509.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 378,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 370,726 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,897.32. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

