Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $405,000 Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crane were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Crane by 17.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 43.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 5.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 390.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

Crane Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CR opened at $171.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.67. Crane has a twelve month low of $118.48 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,354.48. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.