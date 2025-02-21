Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,528 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after buying an additional 355,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 286,296 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 83,752 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,905,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $91,517.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,832.68. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $132,495.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 959,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,369,167.16. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $81.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

