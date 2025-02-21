Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,203 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 206.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $12,433,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $8.31 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

